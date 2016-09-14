Donald Trump campaigns Wednesday in Ohio. Hillary Clinton is still recovering from her pneumonia, but her campaign — including Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton — continues to pack in events.
- Clinton's doctor releases a statement outlining, among other things, the candidate's recovery from pnemonia
- Trump's televised consult with Dr. Oz is another odd turn. Campaign says he won't get into the weeds, but Dr. Oz complicates matters by announcing that Trump shared exam results
- Colin Powell calls Trump "disgrace" in emails and says hackers have more of them
- Trump is interrupted by a pastor in Flint who tells him not to 'give a political speech'
- Bill and Chelsea Clinton plan to step down from a board at the family's foundation if Hillary Clinton is elected president
Donald Trump interrupted by pastor in Flint, Mich., who tells him not to 'give a political speech'
Latest updates
Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times