Donald Trump campaigns Wednesday in Ohio. Hillary Clinton is still recovering from her pneumonia, but her campaign — including Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton — continues to pack in events.

  • Clinton's doctor releases a statement outlining, among other things, the candidate's recovery from pnemonia
  • Trump's televised consult with Dr. Oz is another odd turn. Campaign says he won't get into the weeds, but Dr. Oz complicates matters by announcing that Trump shared exam results
  • Colin Powell calls Trump "disgrace" in emails and says hackers have more of them
  • Trump is interrupted by a pastor in Flint who tells him not to 'give a political speech'
  • Bill and Chelsea Clinton plan to step down from a board at the family's foundation if Hillary Clinton is elected president
Sept. 14, 2016
Donald Trump interrupted by pastor in Flint, Mich., who tells him not to 'give a political speech'

Kurtis Lee

Donald Trump was invited to talk Wednesday about the water crisis in Flint, Mich., but that was soon tossed aside. 

In remarks at an African American church in the predominantly black city, Trump, assailing Democratic rival Hillary Clinton on the economy and foreign policy, was interrupted. 

"Mr. Trump, I invited you here to thank us for what we've done in Flint, not give a political speech," said Pastor Faith Green Timmons as she approached the Republican presidential nominee at the podium. 

"OK, that's good,” Trump nodded. “Then I'm going to go back onto Flint.”

As Trump continued with his prepared remarks, an attendee shouted a question to Trump, who appeared surprised. Green Timmons then asked the person to not interrupt, at which point Trump thanked the pastor. 

Trump’s brief remarks centered on him criticizing local elected officials, saying they had "no clue” how to handle the water crisis that sickened thousands in the city whose water was contaminated by lead. Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, a Republican, has acknowledged that state regulators share blame for the water crisis.

In recent weeks Trump has made overt pitches to black voters — a move, say some political analysts, to help him improve his poll  numbers with moderate white voters who view some of his past rhetoric as racist. 

National, as well as swing state polls, have shown Clinton overwhelmingly outpacing Trump among black voters. 

