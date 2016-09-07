Trump offers people in the country illegally a way to stay: Join the military

Under a Donald Trump administration, there could be at least one way for people here illegally to avoid deportation: Join the military.

Asked whether plans to join the armed forces might provide a path to legal residence, the Republican presidential nominee said it was likely.

"I could see myself working that out, absolutely," he said Wednesday in New York at the "Commander in Chief Forum" hosted by NBC. "Military is a very special thing.

"It would be a very special circumstance," he said.

Throughout the Republican primary, Trump insisted that anyone in the country illegally would be deported under his administration. He also questioned the constitutional guarantee of U.S. citizenship to anybody born here.

In recent weeks, however, he has dialed back, saying that mass deportation is unlikely and that he would focus on immigrants without legal status who have criminal records.

Trump has said he opposes President Obama's executive action known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, which allows exemptions from deportations to some young people in the country illegally.

Those who have served in the military are eligible, though federal courts have halted applications.