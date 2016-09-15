Donald Trump's campaign outlines broad strokes of economic plan

Donald Trump made an audacious promise to create 25 million jobs over the next decade, with an economic plan that cuts taxes and regulations – including clean energy rules – and reduces spending on a host of federal programs.

The plan, outlined by Trump's campaign Thursday morning ahead of a speech at the New York Economic Club, promises to reduce taxes for every bracket, with the largest reductions by percentage for lower income families and a drastic reduction in the corporate tax rate.

Many elements of the plan, including decreased environmental regulations on energy companies and a halt to certain U.S. trade deals, have long been part of Trump’s stated plans. The newest iteration was intended to bring them together into a cohesive economic philosophy.

But the plan lacks details on costs and how it will affect the deficit.

