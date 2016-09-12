TRAIL GUIDE
Sept. 12, 2016
4:54 a.m. Sept. 12, 2016, 4:54 a.m. Reporting from Washington

After Hillary Clinton's pneumonia diagnosis, Donald Trump promises to release new health records

Noah Bierman

After Hillary Clinton's pneumonia diagnosis, Donald Trump promises to release new health records

Donald Trump said Monday that he had a recent physical and will release the results shortly, putting pressure on presidential campaign rival Hillary Clinton to reveal more about her health.

“I’ll be releasing very, very specific numbers,” Trump said on "Fox and Friends." “The report should be finished this week.”

Trump had been uncharacteristically silent Sunday after Clinton abruptly left a 9/11 commeration in New York with what her campaign said was pneumonia. Trump has repeatedly questioned Clinton’s strength and stamina.

“Something’s going on,” Trump said Monday, using a locution he often chooses to drop suggestive hints or highlight conspiracy theories. “But I just hope she gets well and gets back on the trail.”

Trump also used the friendly interview to hammer home Clinton’s comments from Friday, when she labeled half of his supporters “a basket of deplorables.”

Trump said the comment was “much worse” than Mitt Romney’s 2012 remark that 47% of Americans would never vote for him because they depended on government handouts.

“It’s the single biggest mistake of the political season,” Trump declared.

For Trump, who has spent most of the campaign taking criticism for his own provocative statements, it was an opportunity to show outrage at his opponent’s words.

“Personally, when I heard it, I thought it was not something within the realm of possible that she said it,” Trump said. “It was said with such anger, such unbelievable anger.”

Trump said many of his supporters have already been left behind.

“You're going to be president, you're president of all the people. You're not president of 50% or 75%," he said. 

