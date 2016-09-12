After Hillary Clinton's pneumonia diagnosis, Donald Trump promises to release new health records

Donald Trump said Monday that he had a recent physical and will release the results shortly, putting pressure on presidential campaign rival Hillary Clinton to reveal more about her health.

“I’ll be releasing very, very specific numbers,” Trump said on "Fox and Friends." “The report should be finished this week.”

Trump had been uncharacteristically silent Sunday after Clinton abruptly left a 9/11 commeration in New York with what her campaign said was pneumonia. Trump has repeatedly questioned Clinton’s strength and stamina.

“Something’s going on,” Trump said Monday, using a locution he often chooses to drop suggestive hints or highlight conspiracy theories. “But I just hope she gets well and gets back on the trail.”