Donald Trump, courting black support, meets with leaders in Philadelphia

Donald Trump has been courting African American voters recently, but has usually made those pitches before mostly white audiences. On Friday, he made a rare pit stop: a predominantly black community.

The Republican presidential nominee traveled to North Philadelphia, visiting African American elected officials and clergy at a charter school to discuss, among other things, healthcare, immigration and criminal justice reform.

Outside several dozen protesters lambasted Trump, calling him divisive for his plans to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and to ban Muslims from entering the county.

Trump, whose support among black voters lags drastically behind Democrat Hillary Clinton, has insisted for weeks that as president he would foster better schools, create jobs and build safer communities for African Americans.

Renee Amoore, deputy chairman of the Pennsylvania Republican Party, attended Friday's meeting in North Philadelphia.

Amoore, a supporter of Trump since the GOP primaries, dismissed the notion that Trump is not appealing to black voters, despite recent polls, such as a USA Today/Suffolk University survey that showed him at 4% support among African Americans.

"He's here, in a black community -- that's news," Amoore said, noting that critics have assailed Trump for making pitches to black voters while speaking before primarily white audiences in recent weeks. "He is starting a conversation."

Trump listened to stories of crime and underperforming schools in Philadelphia, taking notes, acknowledging problems and vowing to fix them, she said.

At one moment during the meeting, a woman whose daughter was killed in 2007 by a group of men in the country illegally told her story. Trump, as he has throughout the campaign and this week, stressed that he will deport those in the country illegally with criminal records.

"These are people who shouldn't be in the country," Trump told the group.

On Saturday, Trump is scheduled to travel to Detroit where he will meet with black clergy and elected officials.

Ahead of the visit, Clinton's campaign on Friday sent an email blast to supporters noting, among other things, a housing discrimination lawsuit the Department of Justice filed against Trump in the 1970s.