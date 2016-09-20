TRAIL GUIDE
Sept. 20, 2016
Harry Reid unloads on Donald Trump, says he would be "scammer in chief"

Chris Megerian

First, Harry Reid called Donald Trump a "liar" and a "phony" after the Republican presidential candidate falsely blamed Hillary Clinton for spreading rumors about President Obama's birthplace.

Now the Senate's top Democrat is denouncing Trump as a "swindler" who would be the country's "scammer in chief."

Reid said Tuesday that the New York businessman doesn't want to release his tax returns -- something every major-party presidential candidate has done since the 1970s -- because he's not as wealthy as he claims.

"He is not worth nearly as much as he claims to be," Reid said from the Senate chamber. "That's a secret he doesn't want anybody to know."

Trump has pegged his net worth at $10 billion, but Forbes and Bloomberg estimate that it's less than half that.

Reid's remarks recalled a broadside he delivered against Mitt Romney in 2012, when the former Massachusetts governor was running as the GOP nominee against Obama. 

On the Senate floor, Reid shared his suspicions that Romney hadn't paid any federal income taxes for a decade. The accusation was false, but Reid later said he didn't regret his comments.

