Harry Reid unloads on Donald Trump, says he would be "scammer in chief"

First, Harry Reid called Donald Trump a "liar" and a "phony" after the Republican presidential candidate falsely blamed Hillary Clinton for spreading rumors about President Obama's birthplace.

Now the Senate's top Democrat is denouncing Trump as a "swindler" who would be the country's "scammer in chief."

Reid said Tuesday that the New York businessman doesn't want to release his tax returns -- something every major-party presidential candidate has done since the 1970s -- because he's not as wealthy as he claims.

"He is not worth nearly as much as he claims to be," Reid said from the Senate chamber. "That's a secret he doesn't want anybody to know."