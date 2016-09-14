TRAIL GUIDE
Donald Trump campaigns Wednesday in Ohio. Hillary Clinton is still recovering from her pneumonia, but her campaign — including Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton — continue to pack in events.

Sept. 14, 2016
9:20 a.m. Sept. 14, 2016, 9:20 a.m.

Noah Bierman

Hillary Clinton announces meetings with Egyptian and Ukrainian presidents next week

Hillary Clinton's campaign, which has been touting upcoming appointments for the ailing candidate, said Wednesday that she would meet next week with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko during the United Nations General Assembly.

The meetings, confirmed by an aide, offer Clinton a few political opportunities, in addition to limiting the sense that she has been hampered by her bout with pneumonia. They remind voters she is on a world stage, and they may distract some from Clinton Global Initiative meetings, which will coincide with the U.N. assembly.

The Clinton Global Initiative and the related Clinton Foundation have been the subject of widespread scrutiny and charges of conflict of interest.

