Hillary Clinton campaign 'could have done better yesterday,' top communications aide admits

Hillary Clinton's campaign made a hedged concession Monday that it did not handle revelations about her illness very well.

A tweet from communications director Jen Palmieri acknowledging shortcomings was far from a full-throated apology, but it was nonetheless rare. Clinton has been heavily criticized for her secrecy, most recently after she left a 9/11 commemoration Sunday and waited 90 minutes to inform the public that she had been ill.

Palmieri's tweet came after criticism from David Axelrod, a former political strategist for President Obama who is known to call out Clinton in his job as an analyst.