Hillary Clinton canceled her trip to California this week after a diagnosis of pneumonia. Donald Trump makes an appearance in Baltimore Monday before heading to North Carolina.

  • Donald Trump said on Fox Monday morning that he would release results from a recent physical
  • A few minutes later on CNBC, Trump took shots at Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, US Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and the FBI, before releasing a new ad
  • Hillary Clinton diagnosed with pneumonia, cancels California trip but will teleconference in to one fundraiser.
  • Clinton felt unwell at a Sept. 11 service. The Secret Service denied a report that it violated protocol when Clinton departed. The campaign says it 'could have done better yesterday'
  • In California, Clinton holds a wide lead
Sept. 12, 2016
7:24 a.m. Sept. 12, 2016, 7:24 a.m.

Hillary Clinton campaign 'could have done better yesterday,' top communications aide admits

Noah Bierman

Hillary Clinton's campaign made a hedged concession Monday that it did not handle revelations about her illness very well.

A tweet from communications director Jen Palmieri acknowledging shortcomings was far from a full-throated apology, but it was nonetheless rare. Clinton has been heavily criticized for her secrecy, most recently after she left a 9/11 commemoration Sunday and waited 90 minutes to inform the public that she had been ill.

Palmieri's tweet came after criticism from David Axelrod, a former political strategist for President Obama who is known to call out Clinton in his job as an analyst.

