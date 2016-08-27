TRAIL GUIDE
Donald Trump travels to Iowa, where he'll attend Sen. Joni Ernst's second annual "Roast and Ride," an event that combines motorcycles, food and politics.

Aug. 27, 2016
9:49 a.m. Aug. 27, 2016, 9:49 a.m.

Hillary Clinton receives first national security briefing

Kurtis Lee

(John Locher / Associated Pres)
Hillary Clinton spent Saturday morning with officials from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, who briefed her on major threats facing the United States around the world. 

Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee, traveled to the FBI offices near her home in Chappaqua, N.Y., for the meeting, which lasted nearly two hours. The intelligence briefing was Clinton's first and comes with just a little over two months until election day. 

While secretary of State, Clinton regularly received intelligence briefings. 

Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, received his first intelligence briefing 10 days ago. At the meeting, Trump was joined by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn. 

Since the general election began earlier this summer, Clinton and Trump have lobbed attacks questioning each other's temperament.

Clinton has insisted that Trump, who has called on banning Muslims from entering the country, would hurt the United States on the world stage.

Meanwhile, Trump has castigated Clinton for her support of the Iraq war (for which he also initially indicated support) and her call for allowing more Syrian refugees into the country — a move, he says, that would hinder the security of the country. 

