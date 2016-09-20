Donald Trump rallies supporters in North Carolina, and Hillary Clinton tells voters to "get off the sidelines."
- Donald Trump says "we're in medieval times," promises "extreme screening" after the weekend's bombing attacks.
- There was lots of talk about Skittles on Tuesday, much to the candy company's chagrin. Trump's campaign defended a tweet from the candidate's son comparing Syrian refugees to eating poisoned candy.
- Hillary Clinton calls the shooting death of an unarmed black man in Oklahoma "intolerable." Clinton also says she's ready for any rhetorical jabs from Trump in Monday's debate.
- Did a Clinton advisor actually promote "birtherism?" Evidence is ambiguous
How to relax ahead of the big debate?
Latest updates
