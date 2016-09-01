latimes.com
Framed, Chapter 4: Prosecutors take on a legal power couple. Will they get justice?
TRAIL GUIDE
Trail Guide CAMPAIGN 2016
NATION POLITICS TRAIL GUIDE

Donald Trump heads to Wilmington, Ohio, on Thursday, a day after his whirlwind trip to Mexico and immigration speech reaffirming his promise to build a border wall.

  • Transcript: a full annotation of Donald Trump's immigration speech
  • In his speech, Trump says the 11 million in the U.S. illegally are not a main issue
  • Mexican President Peña Nieto says Mexico will not pay for a border wall
Sept. 1, 2016
9:12 a.m. Sept. 1, 2016, 9:12 a.m.

Joe Biden: Trump's choking on the 'silver spoon in his mouth' by backtracking

Joe Biden: Trump's choking on the 'silver spoon in his mouth' by backtracking

Latest updates

By the numbers

All things Clinton | All things Trump

How does Clinton or Trump get to 270 electoral votes? Play with our map.

Who's endorsing who? Find out which celebrities support each candidate.

Find out which Republicans support Donald Trump

Get free news and analysis in your inbox daily from our political team.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
72°