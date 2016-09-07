Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton will appear back-to-back at a town hall on military issues in New York..
- Mke Pence breaks with Trump to talk about "birther" comments, says Obama born in Hawaii
- Trump says he'd restore defense spending but comes up short on how he'd pay for it
- Trump ends his media blacklist
- Hillary Clinton tries to lure conservative Latinos
- While discussing what Clinton's cough means about her health, Newt Gingrich starts coughing
Mitt Romney weighs in on the upcoming debates
