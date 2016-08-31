No parks bond is getting passed this year

Donald Trump tells supporters at a rally in Ohio that he fears the general election could be rigged while continuing to dodge criticism for insulting the parents of a fallen soldier.

Khizr Khan's convention speech climb after

President Obama rebukes Trump's comments without directly mentioning his name