Donald Trump tells supporters at a rally in Ohio that he fears the general election could be rigged while continuing to dodge criticism for insulting the parents of a fallen soldier.
- Donald Trump tells supporters the general election might be "rigged"
- Veterans of Foreign Wars condemn Trump's attacks on the Khan family
- Sales of pocket Constitution climb after Khizr Khan's convention speech
- President Obama rebukes Trump's comments without directly mentioning his name
No parks bond is getting passed this year
Latest updates
