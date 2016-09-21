Only in America: Don King stumps for Donald Trump in Cleveland

Boxing promoter Don King introduced Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at a convention of black pastors in Cleveland on Wednesday, hailing him as a "doctor of humanness" who would take on a broken political system.

King was hardly the picture of political correctness, as one might expect at a Trump event. Wearing a bedazzled jean jacket that featured his own face and an American flag tie, King at one point used the N-word as he shared advice he had given Michael Jackson about being black — "do not alienate because you cannot assimilate." (He had repeatedly been using the term "Negro" during his remarks, but appeared to slip.)

King said Trump was the only candidate who could advocate for "the left-outs," including women and African Americans.

“The system is the problem, and he’s the only gladiator that will take on the system," he said.

King talked about the "miracle" of the first black president being elected and put Trump's possible victory in similar terms.

"The party doesn’t want him. The system doesn’t want him. The lying politicians [don't] want him," he said. "He’s here by the will of the people."

Trump returned praise on King as he followed him on the stage. "There’s only one Don King," he said. "He’s a phenomenal person."

The Republican nominee vowed to deliver real progress for minority communities after years of what he said was lip service by Democrats. Inner cities, he said, couldn't get much worse.

“Our political system has failed the people and works only to enrich itself. I want to reform that system so that it works for you. All of you," he said at the New Spirit Revival Center, whose pastor Rev. Darrell Scott has become a prominent supporter of the businessman.

After the appearance, Trump was set to tape a town hall meeting with his supporter and Fox personality Sean Hannity that will air later on Fox News Channel.