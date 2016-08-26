Sarah Palin warns that Trump will lose core support if he wavers on immigration

Hillary Clinton has defended future plans for the Clinton Foundation that experts say don't do enough.
- Clinton defends plans for future of family foundation
- Sarah Palin puts Donald Trump on notice that he'll lose support if he backs down on immigration
- The Trump campaign's new leader, Stephen Bannon, once faced domestic violence charges
- Bernie Sanders creates his own political group, Our Revolution
