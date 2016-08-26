Sarah Palin warns that Trump will lose core support if he wavers on immigration

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, one of Donald Trump's most prominent early endorsers, warned that his "wishy-washy" comments on immigration could disappoint his backers.

Trump has wavered in recent days from hard-line views on immigration, the hallmark of his campaign, including a reconsideration of his plan to deport 11 million people in the U.S. illegally. At the same time, though, he has repeated at rallies his pledge to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

“Parts of that message we heard in the last week are clearly not consistent with the stringent position and message that supporters have received all along,” Palin told the Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

Palin also said on Fox News that Trump will lose supporters who were drawn to him during the GOP primary if he softens his immigration plan. She added that his plan to build a border wall shows he understands how to follow the “will of the people.”

“Thank God he’s still preaching that because if he were not, then there would be a huge erosion of support,” she said.