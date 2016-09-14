There's even a partisan divide over how healthy Hillary Clinton seems to be

In more proof that everything in this election is fodder for polling, we now know quite a bit about what voters think of Hillary Clinton's health.

A new Morning Consult survey, taken in the two days after Clinton's abrupt departure from a Sept. 11 commemoration after she fell ill, showed the issue is getting out there bigly, with 8 in 10 voters paying at least some attention.

The pollsters also learned that this issue too is subject to sharp partisan difference: 7 in 10 Republicans said her health was below average or poor, compared with 16% of Democrats. Overall, 4 in 10 Americans hold this opinion, an increased from an August poll (yes, there was one) showing only a quarter of voters felt that way.

Views on Donald Trump's health have not shifted much -- about a third of voters think it is above average or excellent, compared with about two in 10 voters who hold that belief about Clinton. (Americans, it seems, have great faith in the restorative powers of Kentucky Fried Chicken.)