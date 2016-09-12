TRAIL GUIDE
Hillary Clinton canceled her trip to California this week after a diagnosis of pneumonia. Donald Trump makes an appearance in Baltimore Monday before heading to North Carolina.

  • Donald Trump said on Fox Monday morning that he would release results from a recent physical
  • A few minutes later on CNBC, Trump took shots at Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, US Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and the FBI, before releasing a new ad
  • Hillary Clinton diagnosed with pneumonia, cancels California trip but will teleconference in to one fundraiser.
  • Clinton felt unwell at a Sept. 11 service. The Secret Service denied a report that it violated protocol when Clinton departed. The campaign says it 'could have done better yesterday'
  • In California, Clinton holds a wide lead
Sept. 12, 2016
6:01 a.m. Sept. 12, 2016, 6:01 a.m.

Secret Service disputes report it broke protocol with Clinton illness

Christine Rushton

Secret Service disputes report it broke protocol with Clinton illness

The Secret Service disputed reports that agents broke protocol when escorting an ill Hillary Clinton from a 9/11 commemoration in New York on Sunday.

The Democratic presidential nominee left the event early, and her campaign later revealed she had been diagnosed with pneumonia.

The Secret Service was responding to a Washington Post report citing former agents saying that video of Clinton showed agents breaking protective protocol. However, the newspaper later backed off that characterization.

“This story has been updated to remove the assertion that the Secret Service may have broken protocol in responding to Clinton's illness, which was published before the agency was able to respond,” an editor's note accompanying a later version of the article said.

