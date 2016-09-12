Secret Service disputes report it broke protocol with Clinton illness

The Secret Service disputed reports that agents broke protocol when escorting an ill Hillary Clinton from a 9/11 commemoration in New York on Sunday.

The Democratic presidential nominee left the event early, and her campaign later revealed she had been diagnosed with pneumonia.

The Secret Service was responding to a Washington Post report citing former agents saying that video of Clinton showed agents breaking protective protocol. However, the newspaper later backed off that characterization.

“This story has been updated to remove the assertion that the Secret Service may have broken protocol in responding to Clinton's illness, which was published before the agency was able to respond,” an editor's note accompanying a later version of the article said.