Echoing conservative conspiracy theories about Hillary Clinton’s health, Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein tweeted, then deleted a message about the Democratic nominee’s coughing on the campaign trail.

“#HackingHillary, here's my prescription: Take a #JillChillPill and stop campaigning altogether to ensure global peace. #PagingDrStein," wrote Stein, a physician, before the tweet was deleted.

Conservative media and Donald Trump have seized upon Clinton’s health, with the GOP presidential nominee frequently questioning her stamina and strength and going after her for a coughing spell during a rally Monday. Her campaign attributed it to allergies.