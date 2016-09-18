Show Tracker
Emmys 2016: Live updates, fashion and photos from the 68th Emmy Awards
President Obama delivers a fiery speech, urging black voters to support Hillary Clinton.

  • Clinton is holding on to a lead in the key state of Pennsylvania, a new poll shows
  • Donald Trump says Clinton wants to "abolish" the border, another falsehood by the GOP nominee
  • A letter from Mike Pence's doctor gives him a clean bill of health
  • Trump tried to end the "birther" talk about Obama last week, but he has had a lot to say over the years about where the president was born
Sept. 18, 2016
Surprise cameo at the Emmys: Jeb!

Surprise cameo at the Emmys: Jeb!

