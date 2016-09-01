Tim Kaine calls Trump's visit to Mexico 'diplomatic amateur hour,' warns of making U.S. 'deportation nation'

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine dismissed Donald Trump's foray to Mexico as a bumbling "choke," and warned that the Republican's immigration plan would turn the U.S. into "deportation nation."

"This is kind of a diplomatic amateur hour by Donald Trump," Kaine said on the "Today" show.

Trump's wild Wednesday was a landmark moment in the presidential campaign -- he made a hastily-arranged visit to see Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and then delivered a fiery immigration speech in Phoenix.

Trump initially won praise after his trip to Mexico City showed him in a more presidential manner speaking alongside Mexico's president about building a cooperative relationship.

But the conflicting accounts afterward of what was said about his signature issue -- having Mexico pay for Trump's new border wall -- handed Democrats an opening to attack Trump's self-touted negotiating skill as a weakness.

Rival Hillary Clinton's team seized on the issue after Trump said money for the wall didn't come up, but the Mexican president said he made it clear Mexico is not paying for it.

"That did not come up in a meeting?" Kaine asked. "He suddenly just choked and forgot to say that?"

If true, Kaine said, Trump "sort of folded under pressure."

Trump's speech later in Phoenix doubled down on his hard-line immigration plans in a fiery address more reminiscent of his crowd-pleasing rallies during primary season than a more measured general election appeal to swing voters.

Trump reiterated that Mexico would pay for the wall. "100%," he said.

Kaine called out Trump's two approaches, saying that Trump's proposal would essentially turn America into a "deportation nation."

"Leadership is you got to be consistent - you can't say different things to different audiences," Kaine said.

"When he's looking the leader of Mexico in the eye he can't bring himself to say it. That tells me something about his backbone and his resolve."