Katherine Skiba

Trump is, at the least, 'reckless about violence,' Tim Kaine says

(Jim Cole / Associated Press)

Hillary Clinton's running mate, Sen. Tim Kaine, said Sunday he was “stunned” by Donald Trump's remark Friday that her security detail should disarm, and "let’s see what happens to her.”

At a rally Friday, the GOP nominee said that because of Clinton’s support for some gun control measures, her Secret Service bodyguards shouldn't have guns.

Kaine, a Democratic senator from Virginia, said Trump “is using language that is an incitement to violence or an encouragement of violence ... or at least is being kind of cavalier and reckless about violence.”

“And that has no place in any election, especially an election to be commander in chief of this country,” he said.

Appearing on “Fox News Sunday,” Kaine said that he and Clinton support the 2nd Amendment and gun-safety rules.

Trump’s running mate, Mike Pence, rushed to defend his candidate.

“I think what Donald Trump was saying is if Hillary Clinton didn't have all that security she'd probably be a whole lot more supportive of the 2nd Amendment,” Pence said to Martha Raddatz on ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.”

Raddatz said whether intended or not, Trump's words sounded like a threat or an encouragement of violence.

“That’s absolute nonsense,” Pence replied. 

