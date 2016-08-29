Abedin announced the end of her marriage after new sexually charged photos of Weiner surfaced.
- Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin splits from husband Anthony Weiner after latest sexting scandal
- Donald Trump's latest ad borrows phrase from Democrat John Edwards
- Skeptics question Trump's claims that he will stop "inner-city crime"
- Trump promises a "major" immigration speech, but will his policy bring any changes?
- One Texas congressional race has put Trump front and center
Trump is raising money in California
Latest updates
Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times