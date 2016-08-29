Trump is raising money in California

Donald Trump, shown in a file photo, is fundraising in California on Monday and Tuesday.

When Donald Trump comes to California these days, it's not to rally the state's voters. It's to meet donors.

The Republican presidential nominee is hitting California for a two-day fundraising trip, starting Monday with a Napa County event where tickets range from $5,000 to $446,700 (a cap based on federal and state contribution limits) and a Silicon Valley event where the price of admission is $25,000, according to published reports.

On Tuesday, he is scheduled to raise money in Tulare County, with tickets running $2,700 to $25,000.

Trump’s California director did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump once vowed to make the state competitive in the general election, but has not held a public event in California since winning the state's GOP primary in June.

Polling shows Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton with double-digit leads in California. She raised $19 million in a three-day California trip last week.

The last time Californians voted to send a Republican to the White House was 1988.