Donald Trump releases new doctor's letter declaring clean bill of health

Donald Trump released a new doctor’s letter Thursday saying he is “in excellent physical health,” but offered limited details about his medical history apart from his use of a drug that lowers cholesterol.

Trump’s longtime Manhattan doctor, Harold N. Bornstein, said the 70-year-old Republican presidential nominee also takes low-dose aspirin. Trump had an appendectomy when he was 11 years old, but has not been hospitalized since, Bornstein wrote in the one-page letter.

Trump, who is 6 foot 3 and weighs 236 pounds, has had a physical every year since 1980, according to Bornstein. His last colonoscopy, in 2013, “was normal and found no polyps,” he said. Bornstein reported Trump’s testosterone level as 441.6.

Trump’s release of the letter comes as his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, is recovering from a bout of pneumonia that caused her to cancel events this week in California and Nevada.

Trump's campaign released a statement claiming incorrectly that Trump was “setting records for number of events, size of crowds, and breadth of travel on the campaign trail.” Presidential candidates routinely travel more than Trump does, and President Obama’s crowds in 2008 were far larger than Trump’s.

For months, Trump has said Clinton lacks the strength and stamina to lead the nation.

"We are pleased to disclose all of the test results which show that Mr. Trump is in excellent health, and has the stamina to endure — uninterrupted — the rigors of a punishing and unprecedented presidential campaign and, more importantly, the singularly demanding job of president," his statement said.