Framed, Chapter 3: Secret lovers, legal maneuvering and a fictional blueprint for 'the perfect crime'
Differing narratives have emerged over whether Donald Trump and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto discussed who would pay for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

  • Peña Nieto says he made it clear during their meeting Mexico will not pay for a border wall
  • However, earlier in the day Trump said they did not discuss who would pay for a border wall
  • Trump glossed over immigration the day before his plans to meet with the Mexican president
  • Will Trump's big immigration speech raise more questions than answers?
Aug. 31, 2016
5:34 p.m. Aug. 31, 2016, 5:34 p.m. reporting from phoenix

Trump supporters unfazed by immigration controversies

Seema Mehta

As they awaited a Donald Trump speech on immigration, supporters of the GOP presidential nominee said they were unfazed by the possibility that he was softening his positions or about the dispute over what was said about his proposed border wall earlier in the day.

Trump has long made building an enormous border wall and making Mexico pay for it a centerpiece of his campaign. Earlier Tuesday, Trump met privately with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.

In a news conference afterward, Trump told reporters he had talked about the wall but the two had not discussed who would pay for it. The Mexican president, standing alongside Trump, did not comment at the time, but later said that he had told the GOP presidential nominee that his nation would not be paying for the wall.

Carol Morton, 64, said she was confident in Trump’s skills as a negotiator.

“I think Donald will find a way to have them pay,” said the 64-year-old airline employee, adding that Trump’s strong immigration policy was among the top reasons she supports him.

“He’s going to secure our borders,” she said. “I also think he’s a really good man, he’s smart, and I think he’s going to turn the economy around.”

In recent weeks, Trump has indicated he was softening some his positions — such as having a deportation force to remove the estimated 11 million people who are in the country illegally. The shifts have seemed aimed at making him more acceptable to moderate voters in the general election.

But Richard Kutzner of Casa Grande, Ariz., said he didn’t believe that to be true.

“We’ll have to wait and see, but I think he’s doing the right things. He says he wants to close the border and build the wall and send the illegals back, particularly the criminals,” said the 70-year-old retiree.

“When it comes to completely sending everybody back, that will be determined later. That would be a pretty impossible task, I would think.”

