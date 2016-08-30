Trump surrogate apologizes for spreading doctored image of Clinton in blackface

Pastor Mark Burns, an outspoken African American backer of Trump, tweeted several attacks directed at Clinton over the weekend. The latest on Monday an image of Clinton and husband Bill, digitally altered to show them at a costume party with Hillary in blackface. Experts debunked the image as false months ago.

A prominent Donald Trump supporter apologized for retweeting a doctored image of Hillary Clinton in blackface, but stood by his accusation that the Democratic nominee panders to black voters and “uses them just for their votes.”

“I think at the time I did my initial tweet was to reinforce my position as to point out why this particular candidate Hillary Clinton is not really good for the African-American community,” Burns explained on CNN on Tuesday. “Because the Democrat Party automatically assumes they own the black vote.”

He also assured people that he didn’t intend to offend. But he stood by his support of Trump and the criticism of Clinton’s approach to minority voters.

“The tweet was not designed to anger or stir up the pot,” Burns said late Monday.