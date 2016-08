Trump to attend big-dollar fundraiser Sept. 12 in Chicago suburb

Donald Trump, shown campaigning in Michigan earlier this month, will headline a fundraiser in Illinois in September.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will appear at a big-dollar luncheon fundraiser Sept. 12 outside Chicago.

Attendees at the event at the Bolingbrook Golf Club, in Bolingbrook, Ill., will contribute as much as $250,000 per couple, according to a copy of the fundraiser invitation. Top tickets include "prime seating," a "photo opportunity" and a place at a special "VIP roundtable" prior to the luncheon, which is cohosted by Bolingbrook Mayor Roger Claar.

