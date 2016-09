Schlafly, 92, endorsed the Republican nominee back in March, which gave Trump the support of a conservative icon — she is credited with heading the grass-roots movement that blocked the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s. Some referred to her as the “first lady of anti-feminism.”

“I was honored to spend time with her during this campaign as she waged one more great battle for national sovereignty,” Trump said in a statement Monday.

Schlafly argued that the ERA threatened to take away women's fundamental right to care for children in the home. When she spoke in support of Trump, she called him the leader of the latest grass-roots uprising.

“We’ve been following the losers for so long — now we’ve got a guy who’s going to lead us to victory,” she said in March at an Eagle Forum event in Illinois.