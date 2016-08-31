Watch: Donald Trump delivers immigration speech in Phoenix

Differing narratives have emerged over whether Donald Trump and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto discussed who would pay for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Peña Nieto says he made it clear during their meeting Mexico will not pay for a border wall

Trump glossed over immigration the day before his plans to meet with the Mexican president

