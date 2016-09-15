Watch: Donald Trump rallies supporters in New Hampshire

Hillary Clinton rejoins the campaign trail Thursday in North Carolina after taking time off to recover from pneumonia. Donald Trump heads to New Hampshire after delivering an economic speech in New York.

Clinton returns to campaigning and says being sidelined at home was "the last place I wanted to be"

Trump finally releases the letter summarizing his recent medical exam

Voters are already casting ballots in North Carolina, underscoring the urgency for Clinton as she returns to the trail

In the meantime, she's been going after Trump, who now leads by 6 points in the L.A. Times poll

Ivanka Trump abruptly cut off an interview she didn't like