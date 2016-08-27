Donald Trump travels to Iowa, where he'll attend Sen. Joni Ernst's second annual "Roast and Ride," an event that combines motorcycles, food and politics.
- Meanwhile, Trump draws scorn for tweet about Dwyane Wade's cousin
- Hillary Clinton receives her first national security briefing
- Sarah Palin puts Trump on notice that he'll lose support if he backs down on immigration
- The race to 270 electoral votes: What states matter?
Watch: Donald Trump speaks to supporters in Iowa
Latest updates
