Watch: Donald Trump delivers speech at American Legion convention

Donald Trump heads to Wilmington, Ohio, on Thursday, a day after his whirlwind trip to Mexico and immigration speech reaffirming his promise to build a border wall.

In his speech, Trump says the 11 million in the U.S. illegally are not a main issue

says the 11 million in the U.S. illegally are not a main issue Mexican President Peña Nieto says Mexico will not pay for a border wall