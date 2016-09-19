TELEVISION
Complete list of 2016 Emmy nominations and winners
TRAIL GUIDE
Trail Guide CAMPAIGN 2016
NATION POLITICS TRAIL GUIDE

Hillary Clinton is set to appear Monday night on the "Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon after campaigning in Pennsylvania and meetings at the United Nations. Donald Trump campaigns in Florida.

Video

Watch: Hillary Clinton speaks on bombs in New York, New Jersey

Watch: Hillary Clinton speaks on bombs in New York, New Jersey

Latest updates

By the numbers

All things Clinton | All things Trump

How does Clinton or Trump get to 270 electoral votes? Play with our map.

Who's endorsing who? Find out which celebrities support each candidate.

Find out which Republicans support Donald Trump

Get free news and analysis in your inbox daily from our political team.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
64°