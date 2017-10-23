The 101 is here! Jonathan Gold's 101 Best Restaurants, 2017 edition, is out this week

It is a truly excellent week to be an Angeleno — if not to live here, then to love this town and enjoy the remarkable food scene L.A. has to offer. The Dodgers are going to the World Series (yes, we still love Dodger Dogs, though you can even get poke bowls these days), and this year’s edition of Jonathan Gold’s 101 Best Restaurants list is out.

The online list (new restaurants! new map!) is now live, with a new number one restaurant for the first time since Gold’s Times list began in 2013. If you carry around the print version in your car, as many of us do, it hits your doorstep in this Sunday’s paper. Happy dining, and remember that some restaurants will likely be turning their televisions, if they have them, to the game tomorrow night. (I can recommend Sun Nong Dan for both baseball and the galbi jjim.)

— Amy Scattergood

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Live scallop, almonds and fennel at Vespertine. Live scallop, almonds and fennel at Vespertine. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Goldbot: You can now talk to Jonathan Gold any time you want — or at least the robot version of him that lives on Facebook Messenger. You can ask Goldbot for a personal restaurant recommendation based on location, type of food or price. The bot will also deliver Jonathan Gold’s latest reviews straight to your device.

The Daily Meal, the food and drink website under the editorial direction of Colman Andrews, is now one of our partners. Check out their 101 best pizzas in America and other stories, recipes and videos.

Check us out on Instagram @latimesfood

Check out the thousands of recipes in our Recipe Database.

Feedback? We’d love to hear from you. Email us at food@latimes.com.