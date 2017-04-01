A loaf of bread, a plate of seafood tacos

Happy first day of April — and no, that’s not a joke. Somehow it’s April already, which means some very good college basketball today and on Monday. It also means pretty spectacular stuff at farmers market and thus at local restaurants. (Want to see your chef out from behind the stoves? Just go to the big farmers markets in Santa Monica and Hollywood, and follow the trail of carts filled with blood oranges and fava beans.)

This week Jonathan Gold checks out a new seafood stall at a favorite downtown marketplace, where there are tacos, thankfully, but also ceviche, surf clams and patas de mula. No beer, sadly, but instead we have a story about some common mistakes you might be making when you buy your own. In other news, we have a bakery tour, an elegy for Andy Ricker’s late, great L.A. experiment, and one man’s spectacular French fry obsession.

— Amy Scattergood

Tostada transcendence

Jonathan Gold reviews Holbox Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times Chef Gilberto Cetina Jr. assembles a cocktail at Holbox. Chef Gilberto Cetina Jr. assembles a cocktail at Holbox. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

If you love cochita pibil, and who does not, you’ve likely spent a lot of time at Chichen Itza, the great lunch counter in the La Paloma complex near USC. Jonathan pulls up a chair in chef Gilberto Cetina Jr.’s new second stall, Holbox, and finds excellent seafood dishes: ceviche, bloody clams and a superb shrimp cocktail.

L.A. bakeries, 2017 edition

Gjusta Christina House / For the Los Angeles Times Fresh-baked baguettes are removed from the oven at Gjusta. Fresh-baked baguettes are removed from the oven at Gjusta. (Christina House / For the Los Angeles Times)

This town’s bakeries are in the midst of a renaissance, one likely to continue when Tartine Manufactury opens later this year. Where to go for crispy baguettes, outstanding rye boules, flaky croissants — and even Jerusalem bagels? We have a list of 31 of L.A.’s best bakeries.

A guide to buying craft beer

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA Know what not to do when you're buying craft beer. Know what not to do when you're buying craft beer.

You may drink a lot of craft beer, but are you doing it right? Beer writer John Verive discusses some common mistakes we all make, inclduing buying old beer (yes, old), buying from the wrong shops, and not taking proper care of your beer when you get home. Because you probably shouldn’t drink it all at once.

Mr. Fries Man

GARDENA, CALIFORNIA FEBRUARY 28, 2017-Lemon garlic snow crab fries, left, along with other choices a Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times Lemon garlic snow crab fries, left, along with other choices at Mr. Fries Man in Gardena. Lemon garlic snow crab fries, left, along with other choices at Mr. Fries Man in Gardena. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Craig Batiste isn’t running your ordinary restaurant — rather he’s operating a French fry business out of a tiny space in a Gardena strip mall. But what fries: fries topped with sautéed shrimp and lemon garlic sauce; fries topped with chicken, bacon, ranch dressing and BBQ sauce; fries with shrimp enchiladas. Deputy Food editor Jenn Harris follows the man and his awesome Instagram account.

An elegy for Pok Pok

Pok Pok LA closing Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times Chef and restaurateur Andy Ricker is shown on the second floor of his Chinatown restaurant, Pok Pok. Tonight will be the restaurant's last night of service. Chef and restaurateur Andy Ricker is shown on the second floor of his Chinatown restaurant, Pok Pok. Tonight will be the restaurant's last night of service. (Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times)

When chef Andy Ricker closed his Chinatown restaurant Pok Pok LA recently, it marked the end of his Los Angeles experiment (he’d closed his noodle shop down the street in the Far East Plaza earlier). Jonathan offers a brief meditation on what we’ll be missing: “something more than a catfish salad and a tamarind whisky sour on the way home.”

10 ways of cooking paella

Oh, what a dish Chiringuito seafood paella Chiringuito seafood paella

Paella, the big-plate Spanish rice dish, can be a lot of fun to make at home. Test Kitchen Director Noelle Carter give us 10 recipes to try, including a spectacular version from a local chef, and a few vegetarian iterations.

Wexler’s Deli and other news

Wexler's Deli Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times Wexler's Deli is opening a location in Culver City. Wexler's Deli is opening a location in Culver City. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Great news for pastrami fans: Micah Wexler and his crew are opening a third Wexler’s Deli, in the Westfield Century City mall in August. In other restaurant news, Ricardo Zarate, the former chef at Picca as well as the now-closed restaurants Mo-Chica and Paiche, is back with a new restaurant called Mamacita: Things in a Bowl, Peruvian style.

It’s fava bean time

Fava beans at the Santa Monica farmers market. Fava beans at the Santa Monica farmers market.

It’s April, which means that fava beans are loading farmers market stalls around Southern California. Noelle talks about how long they’ll be there, and what to do with them when you get them home.

