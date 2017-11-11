Our Thanksgiving edition

This week, we turn our attention to Thanksgiving, the biggest meal of the year, the cook’s holiday, a day many of us spend cooking and most of us spend around the communal table. It is in 12 days, so if you haven’t ordered your turkey, maybe do that. We also have a pie-buying guide, a LOT of traditional recipes — including a very, very easy turkey recipe — plus some new ones from the four of us here at the Food section. Here’s a map to our Thanksgiving recipes, with more coming in the days ahead.

Speaking of the days ahead, a reminder that our annual Cookie Bake-off is happening and that our holiday Gift Guide is out (cookbooks! bread clubs!). And if you want a break from all this holiday stuff, this week Jonathan Gold considers Valentino, or rather reconsiders it, as Piero Selvaggio’s temple to Italian cuisine is midway through its fourth decade. Or do both, and plan your holiday menu over a plate of grilled squid with fregola and a bottle of excellent wine.

— Amy Scattergood

AN ITALIAN CLASSIC

Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times Piero Selvaggio, owner of Valentino restaurant in Santa Monica. Piero Selvaggio, owner of Valentino restaurant in Santa Monica. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Lately there’s been a renaissance of Italian restaurants in this town, with Rossoblu, Felix and Cosa Buona, among others, joining the already pretty great list of regional restaurants (Bestia, Angelini Osteria, Mozza, etc.) Through it all, there’s been Piero Selvaggio’s Valentino, a temple to Italian cuisine in Santa Monica that turned 45 this year. Jonathan considers its influence and its current kitchen.

THE EASIEST TURKEY EVER

Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times The easiest turkey recipe ever. The easiest turkey recipe ever. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

The roast turkey is a Thanksgiving sine qua non, but it can be a days-long undertaking, with all that brining or salting, stuffing and basting. So this year we thought we’d do the barest minimum possible (put the bird in a hot oven, take it out two hours later) and see what happened.

35 HOLIDAY SIDE DISHES

Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times Thanksgiving classic dishes revisited, including cranberries, stuffing, Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, gravy, mashed potatoes and pie. Thanksgiving classic dishes revisited, including cranberries, stuffing, Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, gravy, mashed potatoes and pie. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Other than the turkey, the Thanksgiving menu is a jigsaw of side dishes, a list of classic recipes that you can endlessly riff on. This year Test Kitchen director Noelle Carter catalogs seven traditional dishes, and gives five versions for each. From brown butter mashed potatoes to Brussels sprout salad to, of course, pumpkin pie.

ICE CREAM AT THE MALL

Halo Top Soft serve from the new Halo Top opening Nov. 15 at the Westfield Topanga. Soft serve from the new Halo Top opening Nov. 15 at the Westfield Topanga. (Halo Top)

Deputy Food editor Jenn Harris has ice cream news in her latest restaurant news column: Halo Top, the cult low-calorie ice cream, is opening its first-ever shop, at the Westfield Topanga. Mall food, of course, is not what it used to be (see: Eataly, Dominique Ansel, etc.).

OUR THANKSGIVING RECIPES

Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times The Thanksgiving centerpiece: a smoked maple turkey. The Thanksgiving centerpiece: a smoked maple turkey. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

This year, we bring some favorite recipes from our home kitchens to the table — a creamed leek dish from Jonathan by way of Paula Wolfert, a sticky rice cake dish via Jenn’s grandmother, Noelle’s favorite smoked turkey and my mother’s apple crisp. Because, as Jonathan writes, “when you are the cook at Thanksgiving, no matter where your sentiments may lie, family and friends are drawn toward the center of your world.”

