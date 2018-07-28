City of Gold

While Jonathan was best known for the food he critiqued, he also spent a lot of time at home, cooking. He was a gifted cook, as his family, friends and colleagues knew well. Test Kitchen Director Noelle Carter had the pleasure of testing a number of recipes that he cooked and championed, and so we’re reprinting them this week, in his honor: waffles from a favored Oakland breakfast spot, his version of Paula Wolfert’s creamed leeks, and the stuffing, hoppin’ John and latke recipes he made for holiday parties.