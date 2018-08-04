Hummus and other feasts

Speaking of grapes, we have a lovely piece on the wines of the Columbia Gorge in the Pacific Northwest, where the stuff in the local bottles can be as interesting and dramatic as the scenery. If a road trip isn’t in the cards, we have some bottles to recommend for your picnic table. We have some more recipe ideas — paella, vegetarian burgers, breakfast muffins if it’s not too hot in your kitchen — and an update on some new restaurants to visit, including a Highland Park joint from a favorite chef and a long-awaited second location for a popular doughnut shop. We also check out a seriously ambitious new cookbook from an award-winning author that catalogs the cuisine of the entire Islamic world — and although you will find a hummus recipe there too, you’ll find so much more.