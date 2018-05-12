Steaks and knives

We're well into Food Bowl, our monthlong food festival, which means that this coming week is our Night Market, for which we have a map and a rundown of what's happening. And we have not one but two stories about Adam Perry Lang's new steakhouse APL, which opened its doors in Hollywood on Thursday. For a steakhouse that's been around for just a little bit longer, we also have a story about Lawry's The Prime Rib, where one server has been there for 39 years. (Meat is not for all of us, of course, so as part of our festival, we're having a special party for vegetable lovers on May 19.) Enjoy your weekend.