Porridge, puffs and Pavlovas

Pastry chef Candace Nelson is famous more for her cupcakes — she’s the founder of the Sprinkles Cupcakes chain, as well as Pizzana pizzeria — than her Pavlovas, but she’s pretty obsessed with the meringue dessert too. Food writer Heather Platt talks to Nelson about her childhood in Indonesia, where she started making American desserts to feed her nostalgia as well as her sweet tooth. The dessert, believed to be named for the ballerina Anna Pavlova, became popular in Australia and New Zealand, so Nelson started making her version, as well as brownies, chocolate cake — and, yes, cupcakes. Did we get her recipe? We did indeed.