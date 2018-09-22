Sichuan food and strip-mall sweets

Good morning. If you’re in need of a sugar fix, you might want to head over to Melrose Avenue, where today Christina Tosi is opening the pink doors to the L.A. location of her insanely popular Milk Bar. $1 soft serve cones. An ice cream truck. And yes, crack pie. You can also get coffee, if you prefer your morning uppers in caffeine form. From there, you could hit a farmers market or two — dates are in season, and we have a story that gives you a bit of back story on the highly seasonal fruit. Or head over to pick up some cooking supplies at Surfas, the local shop that’s been rebooted in Arlington Heights.