Homemade Halloween treats, gin and tonics and tacos

How is it the end of October? I know we’re seasonally challenged in Los Angeles, but somehow Halloween is next week, and some of my friends have already started planning for Thanksgiving. If you’re looking for something to do with the kids — or by yourself — in addition to the trick-or-treating, Test Kitchen Director Noelle Carter has a story on making your own Halloween candy.
And if all this holiday talk has you a little anxious, you could forget it all, momentarily, and head to Whittier to eat some tacos. We have a new Tijuana-style spot to tell you about. And some places around town making noteworthy gin and tonics. Have a fantastic weekend, eat well and go Dodgers!
HALLOWEEN CANDY
Be a super extra parent and make your own Halloween candy this year. It’s easier than you might think, and it tastes better. Here’s how to make your own marshmallow ghosts, spooky gummies and candy corn.
WHITTIER TACOS
Food writer Hadley Tomicki has the deets on a new taco vendor in Whittier called Carlos’s Tijuana Tacos. Father-son duo Carlos Marquez and Carlos De La Rosa Marquez, specialize in asada tacos and mulitas.
BOTTOMS UP
Have you noticed all the gin and tonics on menus around town lately? Writer Ben Mesirow reports on the ones we should all be drinking now.
Hadley also reports on this week’s restaurant news, with a new location of Cassell’s in downtown L.A., a new updated diner called Easy’s at Beverly Center, Joss Bites in Beverly Hills, a fried chicken delivery/pickup-only restaurant in Koreatown and more.
