Pop-ups and permanence

Now that the baseball season is over (no comment about that one), there’s more time to, well, cook and visit restaurants. This is called taking a positive spin on things, and we have some suggestions for how to accomplish that. You might hit some of the restaurants that have recently found permanent homes after previous incarnations as pop-ups or trucks. We have two stories about how some folks have made — or are making — that transition, and why. We also have a piece about a Russian restaurant in Portland, Ore. — a good pointer for your next trip north, because there are actually lots of terrific things to eat in Portland other than the chicken and rice at Nong’s Khao Man Gai.