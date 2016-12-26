L.A. County's district attorney faces a big decision

Good morning. It’s Monday, Dec. 26, and here’s what’s going on around California:

TOP STORIES

Big decision

Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey has drawn fierce criticism from some black activists for not prosecuting police officers in controversial shootings. Now Lacey, the county’s first black district attorney, faces intense pressure as she decides whether to file charges in two high-profile killings of black men by police, including one in which LAPD Chief Charlie Beck has publicly urged her to prosecute the officer who shot an unarmed man in the back near the Venice boardwalk last year. Los Angeles Times

Plus: A closer look at that killing by police in Venice. The victim’s family says he didn’t have to die. Los Angeles Times

Disappearing history

It’s getting more difficult for filmmakers to evoke old Los Angeles in the gentrified, increasingly developed Los Angeles of 2016. With historic cityscapes more inaccessible, the filming permit process is more onerous. Los Angeles Times

Bullet train pain

California does not know where to find all of the $64 billion it will cost to get the first passengers rocketing between San Francisco and Los Angeles on a bullet train. Officials tried but failed to get help from the Obama administration. Now, they face an uncertain reception from Donald Trump. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Dead mall: While many malls around L.A. were bustling with last-minute Christmas shoppers this weekend, the Promenade Mall in Woodland Hills felt like something out of “The Walking Dead.” “This is even a mall?” asked one customer at the center, which is slated for redevelopment. “No music. No Santa. No atmosphere. No Christmas.” Daily News

Downtown, then and now: The old downtown Los Angeles — with its department stores, crowded streets and glamorous display windows — wasn’t perfect. But it felt like a real center of the city, and a community. Los Angeles Times

Fighting back: The story of Melvin Farmer and generations of gang life in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Times

Slow to help: The cleanup of thousands of lead-contaminated homes near a closed Vernon battery recycler has been at a standstill for months, with regulators arguing they cannot remove tainted soil from any properties until a yearlong environmental review is completed next summer. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Home team: In 1992, Dianne Feinstein and Barbara Boxer pitched themselves to California voters as the dynamic duo, as “Thelma and Louise,” as “Cagney and Lacey.” Now, the team is breaking up, and so much about them and the state they represent has changed. Los Angeles Times

Private eyes: When private equity firms step into public works, taxpayers feel the squeeze. The experiences of Santa Paula and Rialto underscore a national pattern. New York Times

Political frustration: Irvine now has one of the largest Asian American populations in the United States. But that hasn’t been converted to political clout, especially on the City Council, which is back to being all white. Orange County Register

Shattered: The idea of breaking up California is an idea as old as California itself. Los Angeles Times

Key advisor: A closer look at the UC Irvine professor who will be guiding Donald Trump’s trade policies. The New Yorker

Touch of grey: The mayor of Richmond in Northern California is on a mission: find the famous LSD lab once run by a Grateful Dead sound engineer. Mercury News

CRIME AND COURTS

Hanukkah hate: When Rabbi Boruch Rabinowitz arrived at his Santa Monica synagogue on the first day of Hanukkah, he made an unpleasant discovery. The front window was smeared with feces and rice, in close proximity to a menorah display. Synagogue officials suspect the building was targeted for religious reasons. Los Angeles Times