Whittier shooting suspect identified as gang member who cycled in and out of jail

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, Feb. 22, and here’s what’s happening across California:
Wet weather’s wrath
Rain continued to pound Northern California as runoff from the weekend’s powerful storms pushed water through aged levees and caused spillage over local dams. In places like San Jose, city officials declared a state of local emergency, and in Modesto, the Tuolumne River surged, forcing residents to evacuate. “We lost all of our stuff, man. We lost our clothes, our shoes,” one Modesto man said. Los Angeles Times
Danger zone: The threat of flooding doesn’t end when the rains move out. As the coming spring brings warmer weather and melts the snowpacks, even more water will come rushing through. Rural areas of San Joaquin County are at the greatest risk. Levees there are made up of dirt, rocks and sand and are designed to hold back water all the time, including during winter storms. Los Angeles Times
Image problem: Oroville officials are worried about the long-term impact on the city’s brand — and its tourist business — amid the dam crisis. Los Angeles Times
Aftermath of Whittier officer’s killing
The gang member who allegedly killed a Whittier police officer had been in and out of jail for “repeatedly violating the terms of his release,” according to records. Los Angeles Times
Plus: The reaction to the death of Officer Keith Boyer highlights the continuing controversy over Assembly Bill 109 and Proposition 47, two of the criminal reform measures that some local law enforcement officials have blamed for recent increases in crime. Los Angeles Times
No charges to come: After an extended FBI investigation into how Apple won a contract to provide iPads to the Los Angeles Unified School District, the U.S. attorney has decided not to file charges. Los Angeles Times
A Silicon Valley boon? Venice-based Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, is slated to go public with a valuation of about $20 billion. With all these new millionaires and billionaires, a fresh economic boom for Los Angeles could be coming. The New York Times
Studio suffering: Paramount’s CEO Brad Grey is ankling, as they say in Hollywood, and as the studio suffers huge losses after a series of flops, some are left wondering who would even want the CEO job. The Hollywood Reporter
Some expensive real estate: The most expensive home for sale in the U.S. is in Bel-Air, and it’s 38,000 square feet with a price tag of $250 million. Take a look inside. Washington Post
The backstory: There’s more to Senate President Kevin de León’s name than meets the eye. The Sacramento Bee
Anti-LGBT blockade: A new California law bans state-funded travel to states that discriminate against the LGBT community. This recently passed legislation has kept student athletes from competing in sporting events and academics from presenting at conferences. Los Angeles Times
New leader at Davis: UC Davis has named Gary May, who is the dean of engineering at Georgia Tech, its new chancellor. San Francisco Chronicle
Tragedy in Pomona: An 8-year-old boy was killed after a car pulled up outside his Pomona home and an unidentified person let off a volley of gunshots, authorities say. Los Angeles Times
Preaching calm: One of the LAPD’s top cops in the Valley is urging calm as residents worry about mass deportations of immigrants in the wake of President Trump’s vows. Los Angeles Daily News
Alleged arsonist arrested: A woman in Fullerton has been arrested on suspicion of starting as many as 28 fires throughout that city since September. She was apprehended while trying to light a large trash bin on fire, officials say. Orange County Register
Trump star: A Los Angeles resident was sentenced to three years’ probation for vandalizing the Trump star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. KTLA
The challenge of poverty: The state EPA has classified west Fresno as the “most environmentally, socially and economically vulnerable place” to live in California. A close look at the area shows how poverty and pollution go hand in hand. Fresno Bee
Lakers’ changes: In a major reshuffling of the Lakers front office, Magic Johnson will be the team’s new president of basketball operations. Los Angeles Times
“La La Land” detractors: Some Los Angeles jazz musicians are not huge fans of the music in “La La Land.” LA Weekly
Also: “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle offered his candid thoughts on Los Angeles and the allure of California. “For a few years, there were ups and downs, but I slowly became smitten. I had never lived in a city with palm trees, and now I’ve been here for almost nine and a half years,” he said. New York Times
Pop-up craze: Pop-up restaurants in San Francisco are all the rage and have become a central part of the city’s culinary scene. San Francisco Chronicle
Watch: Celebrity chef Guy Fieri paid a visit to his Northern California hometown of Ferndale and met up with his favorite elementary school teacher in a video that was meant to showcase the California Lottery’s “Thank a Teacher” program. Press Democrat
San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco area: partly cloudy Wednesday, sunny Thursday. Sacramento: partly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday. More weather is here.
Today’s California memory comes from Frances Miller:
“In 1960, I relocated to L.A. Three friends drove from New York to visit me. Someone called to speak to one of my friends who was out. We spoke for an hour, then he came over. We were both from Brooklyn, delivered by the same doctor, same hospital, and lived two blocks away. He came over, never left, and we were married Dec. 31, 1961. Fifty-five years, three children, two grandchildren later — and no plans to end it now.”
