Whittier shooting suspect identified as gang member who cycled in and out of jail

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, Feb. 22, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Wet weather’s wrath

Rain continued to pound Northern California as runoff from the weekend’s powerful storms pushed water through aged levees and caused spillage over local dams. In places like San Jose, city officials declared a state of local emergency, and in Modesto, the Tuolumne River surged, forcing residents to evacuate. “We lost all of our stuff, man. We lost our clothes, our shoes,” one Modesto man said. Los Angeles Times

Danger zone: The threat of flooding doesn’t end when the rains move out. As the coming spring brings warmer weather and melts the snowpacks, even more water will come rushing through. Rural areas of San Joaquin County are at the greatest risk. Levees there are made up of dirt, rocks and sand and are designed to hold back water all the time, including during winter storms. Los Angeles Times

Image problem: Oroville officials are worried about the long-term impact on the city’s brand — and its tourist business — amid the dam crisis. Los Angeles Times

Aftermath of Whittier officer’s killing

The gang member who allegedly killed a Whittier police officer had been in and out of jail for “repeatedly violating the terms of his release,” according to records. Los Angeles Times

Plus: The reaction to the death of Officer Keith Boyer highlights the continuing controversy over Assembly Bill 109 and Proposition 47, two of the criminal reform measures that some local law enforcement officials have blamed for recent increases in crime. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

No charges to come: After an extended FBI investigation into how Apple won a contract to provide iPads to the Los Angeles Unified School District, the U.S. attorney has decided not to file charges. Los Angeles Times

A Silicon Valley boon? Venice-based Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, is slated to go public with a valuation of about $20 billion. With all these new millionaires and billionaires, a fresh economic boom for Los Angeles could be coming. The New York Times

Studio suffering: Paramount’s CEO Brad Grey is ankling, as they say in Hollywood, and as the studio suffers huge losses after a series of flops, some are left wondering who would even want the CEO job. The Hollywood Reporter

Some expensive real estate: The most expensive home for sale in the U.S. is in Bel-Air, and it’s 38,000 square feet with a price tag of $250 million. Take a look inside. Washington Post

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

The backstory: There’s more to Senate President Kevin de León’s name than meets the eye. The Sacramento Bee

Anti-LGBT blockade: A new California law bans state-funded travel to states that discriminate against the LGBT community. This recently passed legislation has kept student athletes from competing in sporting events and academics from presenting at conferences. Los Angeles Times

New leader at Davis: UC Davis has named Gary May, who is the dean of engineering at Georgia Tech, its new chancellor. San Francisco Chronicle

CRIME AND COURTS

Tragedy in Pomona: An 8-year-old boy was killed after a car pulled up outside his Pomona home and an unidentified person let off a volley of gunshots, authorities say. Los Angeles Times

Preaching calm: One of the LAPD’s top cops in the Valley is urging calm as residents worry about mass deportations of immigrants in the wake of President Trump’s vows. Los Angeles Daily News

Alleged arsonist arrested: A woman in Fullerton has been arrested on suspicion of starting as many as 28 fires throughout that city since September. She was apprehended while trying to light a large trash bin on fire, officials say. Orange County Register

Trump star: A Los Angeles resident was sentenced to three years’ probation for vandalizing the Trump star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. KTLA

DROUGHT AND CLIMATE

The challenge of poverty: The state EPA has classified west Fresno as the “most environmentally, socially and economically vulnerable place” to live in California. A close look at the area shows how poverty and pollution go hand in hand. Fresno Bee

CALIFORNIA CULTURE