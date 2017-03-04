A behind-the-scenes brawl over ownership of the Lakers

Good morning. It is Saturday, March 4. Here’s what you don’t want to miss this weekend:

TOP STORIES

Lakers fights: There’s a war going on over which member of the Buss dynasty will be the controlling owner of the Lakers. Jeanie Buss has thwarted her brothers’ efforts to wrest the team away from her in a fight that’s moved into the courtroom. Los Angeles Times

Slain police officer funeral: Mourners came together Friday morning to honor the life of slain Whittier Police Officer Keith Boyer, who authorities say was gunned down last week by a reputed gang member. He was the first Whittier officer in 37 years to die on the job. Los Angeles Times

Fear and loathing: The arrest of a 48-year-old man shortly after he dropped off his daughters at their school in Highland Park has raised concerns about whether ICE agents are eschewing unwritten rules about how and when they detain immigrants in the country illegally. Los Angeles Times

Start-up city: The Los Angeles tech scene is basking in the humongous IPO of Snap Inc. Here’s what the $37-billion valuation could mean for the company and its technology competitors on Silicon Beach. Los Angeles Times

Sandbagged: One California company continues to suck up sand from Monterey Bay despite warnings from the state to stop. San Francisco Chronicle

The outrage! A recent audit of public employee misconduct reads like a who’s-who of naughty government employees. There’s the Caltrans analyst who spent seven hours each week taking extended smoke breaks. There’s the librarian who spent most of his time reading about video games. There’s even the parole agent who used a state vehicle for his personal commute. Sacramento Bee

Smog plan: Southern California air quality officials voted Friday to impose tougher rules on oil refineries but rejected a proposal to regulate pollution from ports and warehouses, which are responsible for much of the region’s harmful emissions. Los Angeles Times

Back in business: For the first time since a crisis at Oroville Reservoir forced the evacuation of more than 100,000 people almost three weeks ago, engineers reactivated a vital hydroelectric plant at the base of the towering dam on Friday. Los Angeles Times

Questions raised: Curren Price, a Los Angeles City Council member running for reelection, is facing questions about whether his divorce became final before he remarried. Los Angeles Times

Talk about a #TBT: Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange are starring in a show about the feud between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford. Their battles feel contemporary in this new limited series as women struggle for equal footing in Hollywood today. New York Times

ICYMI, here are this week’s Great Reads

How about this for a cultural smoothie: Fried chicken, served by Cambodian refugees to black and Latino customers, from a chain founded by a white man from Michigan. Well that’s what you get at Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken — a chain of restaurants where 80% of the franchises are owned by Cambodian Americans. Los Angeles Times

The chef from hell: Chef Hiroyuki Urasawa became one of the city’s most famous chefs for serving up $400 omakase dinners to wealthy Angelenos. But his acclaim may now be undone by a series of lawsuits filed by frustrated employees who allege that he was a horrible and even abusive boss. The Hollywood Reporter