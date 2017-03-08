L.A. voters mostly go for the status quo

Ross Johnson, left, and Henry Hodge are reflections of themselves as they vote at the Yucca Park Community Center in Hollywood on Tuesday. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, March 8, and here’s what’s happening across California: TOP STORIES And the winners are … Los Angeles voters appeared to be backing the status quo on Tuesday, reelecting Mayor Eric Garcetti and many incumbent council members while — at least in early returns rejecting a controversial slow-growth ballot measure that would have upended development policy in the city. The mayor: Garcetti faced only token opposition and quickly declared victory. He stressed his record raising the minimum wage, cutting business taxes and backing ballot measures to expand public transit and house the homeless. The big question now is whether he will stay for his full term or seek higher office. Los Angeles Times Measure S: Much of establishment L.A. — Garcetti, unions, big business — opposed the slow-growth measure, saying it would harm the city’s urban rebirth and slam the economy. That appeared to sway voters, based on early returns. Los Angeles Times Homelessness: A quarter-cent sales tax increase in Los Angeles County to fund anti-homelessness measures appeared to earn the two-thirds majority needed for passage. Measure H would generate about $355 million annually for homeless programs over 10 years, backers say. Los Angeles Times Schools: A pitched battle between charter school supporters and teachers’ unions for control of the school board was playing out. Los Angeles Times Healthcare explained L.A. Times columnist David Lazarus breaks down the different routes that California could take if it decides to start its own single-payer healthcare system. He reminds readers that “legislation has been introduced by state Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) declaring California’s ‘intent’ to establish ‘a comprehensive universal single-payer healthcare coverage program and a healthcare cost control system for the benefit of all residents of the state.’ ” Los Angeles Times Plus: Experts say that the Republicans’ recently released Obamacare replacement proposal will likely lead to millions of Californians losing coverage. Los Angeles Times Hydroelectric power making a comeback? Now that California’s drought is all but over, hydroelectric power is poised for a major comeback. “Energy officials studying the numbers are cautiously optimistic the sector’s output may roar back to levels seen before drought decimated watersheds, streams and reservoirs.” Los Angeles Times L.A. STORIES The silver lining: The Aliso Canyon gas leak in 2015, which was the biggest natural gas leak in U.S. history, has led to a surge in big battery installations in California. Bloomberg Cash loss: The chief marketing officer of the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board has said that a dip in visits to L.A. as a result of Trump’s travel ban could result in an estimated loss of $200 million in spending by international visitors. KPCC Buzz kill: Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell says that he expects federal drug agents to increase their enforcement of marijuana laws even as the state moves forward with legalization. Associated Press IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER Dear Donald: L.A. Times columnist Steve Lopez heads down to Calexico and meets the man who has patched thousands of holes in the border wall. He’s a former border patrol maintenance man, and he has some advice for President Trump. Los Angeles Times A changing face: Even as immigrants live in fear of being deported, the imprimatur that young Latinos are having on this country is only growing. Sarah Menkedick writes that what these Latinos become “will be determined not only by their own struggles and achievements, but also by the willingness of many Americans to rethink their fundamental conceptions of Americanness, to recognize the dangerous fiction of an essential, unchanging America defined solely by white culture.” Pacific Standard The daughter speaks: “We’re bigger than Trump,” Fatima Avelica-Gonzalez, 13, said. Her dad was arrested by ICE near her school last week and remains in custody. Los Angeles Daily News POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT