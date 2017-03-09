L.A. election fallout: Helping the homeless up, slowing growth down

Good morning. It’s Thursday, March 9, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Bye bye Measure S ...

Now that Measure S has lost, affordable housing advocates say that Los Angeles must tackle the issues brought up during the campaign. “We have nothing to be cocky about,” one advocate said. “The fact is, we should just be so thankful and appreciative that the voters understood the importance of continued construction of residential and commercial projects in our city.” Los Angeles Times

… but Measure H passes

At the county level, Measure H, which is a quarter-cent sales tax increase for anti-homelessness measures, passed in a squeaker. See how your neighborhood voted. The results are pretty fascinating. Los Angeles Times

More election news

A grim milestone on election night, which is likely to make history with L.A.’s lowest voter turnout ever. Los Angeles Times

What voters decided about pot regulations in L.A. Daily News

A nail-biter in Beverly Hills. Beverly Hills Courier

Voters in Redondo Beach derailed a huge waterfront development. Daily Breeze

And the epic battle between teachers unions and charter school forces for control of the L.A. school board could be coming to a head. Los Angeles Times

When water is gold

“It kills me when I see all the water running off,” said Deborah Weinstein Bloome, senior policy director at the environmental group TreePeople. The great rains of this winter have led to a new problem: How to store all that runoff? This water would come in handy during the summer months, when the region is parched — and residents and businesses rely on imported water supplies. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Sports flash! The fortune of Chargers owner Dean Spanos begins with his father — who was a bologna baron before building a multibillion-dollar empire. Now the Spanos legacy is at stake with the team’s move to Los Angeles from San Diego. Los Angeles Times

And in Lakers news: The feud between the Buss siblings over control of the Lakers is really heating up. “Growing up, Johnny was the kid who brought the ball to the park and when things didn't go his way, he took the ball and ran,” Jeanie Buss said of her brother. ESPN

Star leather man! Meet Ali Mushtaq, the son of Pakistani immigrants, who is also the winner of Mr. Long Beach Leather. Los Angeles Times

From on high: A very cool video of L.A. from above. Curbed Los Angeles

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Smoke up! With the passage of Measure M, Los Angeles is taking it’s first big step toward regulating recreational marijuana. KPCC

New gubernatorial candidate: Republican businessman John Cox formally announced his candidacy for governor. He joins a crowded field of candidates hoping to succeed Gov. Jerry Brown. Los Angeles Times

“A Day Without a Woman”: Men and women in Los Angeles took part in rallies and refrained from shopping in solidarity with “A Day Without a Woman.” The day of action was timed to coincide with International Women’s Day, a United Nations-designated day marked with strikes and rallies around the world to celebrate the achievements of women and call for gender equality. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Here are eight L.A. women you should’ve been thinking about on International Women's Day. Los Angeles Times

CRIME AND COURTS

Police shooting: Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man at a Ladera Heights gym after he was found swinging an electric razor over his head. Los Angeles Times

Police want your help: Surveillance video shows three gunmen killing a Placentia man. The shooting occurred in mid-January. Los Angeles Times

Human trafficking roundup: With the help of a Stockton business owner, 10 people were arrested in a human trafficking operation in San Joaquin County. Sacramento Bee