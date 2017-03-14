California joins lawsuit challenging Trump's latest travel ban

Good morning. It’s Tuesday, March 14, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

The haves and have-nots

Orange County’s Little Saigon bustles with colorful shopping centers and a seemingly endless supply of eateries that increasingly draw foodies from around the region. But behind the scenes, some members of the community are struggling to stay afloat. They feel left behind amid the booming economy, working in low-wage jobs that they seem unable to rise above. Los Angeles Times

New chancellor of Berkeley

UC Berkeley will be getting its first female chancellor. Her name is Carol T. Christ, and she’s the former president of Smith College. Los Angeles Times

California challenges Trump travel ban

California is joining Washington and other states as a plaintiff in a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's latest travel ban as an unconstitutional overreach, state Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said. “The Trump Administration may have changed the text of the now-discredited Muslim travel ban, but they didn’t change its unconstitutional intent and effect," Becerra said in a statement. Los Angeles Times

Hollywood’s conservative minority

One of President Trump’s top advisors, Steve Bannon, used to be a Hollywood guy. He produced 18 films here in the 1990s, but back then — like now — he was in the ideological minority. In liberal Hollywood, a conservative minority is facing a backlash in the age of Trump. “I feel absolutely it has harmed me professionally,” said Andrew Klavan, the L.A.-based screenwriter and novelist, and a “reluctant” Trump supporter. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Backlash: The president of Pitzer College is condemning hate speech directed at the campus community by outsiders after a dust-up over hoop earrings and cultural appropriation. Los Angeles Times

Mean streets: Robberies in downtown L.A. have increased by 18.5% since 2015 as criminals target people leaving bars and clubs in the neighborhood, police say. LA Weekly

Buckle up: L.A. Sheriff Jim McDonnell is having the department spend $300,000 to change the color of deputies' belt buckles and other items. Some call it a misuse of money. “This [expenditure] is something that would be better suited to a department that’s running like a well-oiled machine, but not a department that’s in turmoil,” said Det. Ron Hernandez, president of the Assn. for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs. Los Angeles Times

Daughter of homicide victim honored: Here’s a heartwarming story that was born of tragedy in South L.A. A teen named Emily Cordero, whose mother was killed by a stray bullet, was recognized for bravery at her school Wednesday. Since her mother’s death, she hasn’t missed a day of school. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

That girl whose dad was arrested by ICE: Fatima Avelica watched her dad get arrested by immigration officials after he dropped her off at school. Instead of returning home, Fatima went to school. “I knew that we would be supported here,” says Fatima. Teen Vogue

Doctors stuck within borders: Trump’s revised travel ban could affect and restrict the movement of hundreds of doctors in Los Angeles County who come from the six countries named in the executive order. KPCC

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Message on the green: Authorities are investigating vandalism at President Trump’s golf course in Rancho Palos Verdes that resulted in $20,000 in damage. Los Angeles Times

Newsom gearing up: Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing a universal healthcare plan, which will be a centerpiece of his campaign to succeed Gov. Jerry Brown. Sacramento Bee

New incentive to become a teacher: California is considering eliminating income tax for teachers with the hope of generating more interest in the profession. U.S. News & World Report

Evictions are still the norm: Despite the city’s attempts to prevent displacements, Oakland warehouse owners still are evicting tenants. East Bay Times

CRIME AND COURTS

Lots of police shootings: The Sacramento suburb of Citrus Heights has a police department that’s fatally shot people at a higher rate than any other force in the state. From 2013 through 2016, the department killed six people, which equals the number of people shot by Oakland’s police department — a city with five times as many residents and a much higher violent crime rate. Sacramento Bee