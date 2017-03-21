Essential California: Four L.A. social workers will face trial

Good morning. It’s Tuesday, March 21, and here’s what’s happening across California:
TOP STORIES
Social workers will stand trial
The crime was horrific: A mother and her boyfriend are accused of torturing and killing an 8-year-old boy. Those two are awaiting trial on capital murder charges. On Monday, an L.A. County judge ruled that four social workers should face trial on child abuse and other charges in a case that has sent shivers through the ranks of child protection workers nationwide. Los Angeles Times
Bye-bye, L.A. retailers
Changes in consumer habits have hit several L.A.-based fashion brands super hard. One example is Nasty Gal, a firm that was once hot but sold its intellectual property for $20 million after filing for bankruptcy in November. The company’s sales plunged after it ran out of money to invest in online marketing and advertising. Los Angeles Times
Echoes of discrimination
In a waiter’s demand that Latinas show “proof of residency” at a Huntington Beach cafe, many others feel a familiar sense of ostracism. Los Angeles Times
Female police power
L.A. County has seven female police chiefs, which is an all-time high. They’ve brought different skills, and “amid the growing national debate over aggressive policing tactics, the presence of women in high ranks of law enforcement raises the question for many of whether their perspectives and experiences might lead to reforms in police culture.” Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
Why Baca got caught: Now that former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca has been found guilty of orchestrating a scheme to thwart an FBI investigation, here’s how federal prosecutors managed to convict Baca after being on the brink of defeat. Los Angeles Times
Tennessee travel ban? Here’s an interesting March Madness story line. There’s a ban in California on publicly funded travel to “bathroom bill” states, but that won’t block UCLA from flying to Memphis this week for the Sweet 16. Sacramento Bee
IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER
Named and shamed: The LAPD and L.A. County Sheriff's department were on the first-ever federal list of local, county and state agencies from across the country that aren’t honoring ICE detainer orders. Los Angeles Times
No Africans at the African summit: At the annual African trade summit hosted by the University of Southern California last weekend, there were no African attendees this year. In years past, attendees have had visa problems, but it’s never been this extreme. The Guardian
Investment ban? Lawmakers are calling for California’s pension funds to not invest in companies that build President Trump's border wall. Los Angeles Times
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
No oversight: Despite a number of fatal crashes involving tour buses in recent years, a new law to allow cities, counties and law enforcement agencies to request the California Highway Patrol to inspect more of these vehicles is receiving little notice around the state. The Mercury News
Pay less for college: A Democratic legislator is proposing to make public colleges and universities tuition-free for all Californians, and wants to tax millionaires to do it — echoing calls for tuition-free college made by former presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders during the campaign last year. Los Angeles Times
Foster care shortage: L.A. County is hoping to make it easier for foster parents to take in very young children as the county faces a sustained shortage of foster homes for children under 5. KPCC
CRIME AND COURTS
Shootout in Temple City: A gunman was found dead inside an SUV after he fired shots at deputies Monday at the L.A. County Sheriff’s station in Temple City, according to officials. Los Angeles Times
Polanski case heard in court: Roman Polanski's lawyer says the director should not face more prison time in a 1977 sexual assault case. His defense attorney argued that the director should be allowed to return to the U.S. and be sentenced to time served. Los Angeles Times
Murder-suicide suspected: Police in Santa Cruz County are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide, in which a father killed his 8-year-old daughter Sunday night before turning the gun on himself. KGO
Inland Empire shooting: A man who is accused of going on an Inland Empire shooting rampage pleaded not guilty in court Monday. San Bernardino Sun
THE ENVIRONMENT
Water power is back! With reservoirs in Northern California at levels not seen in decades, here’s how hydroelectric power has roared back in California. San Francisco Chronicle
Nuts over nuts: After a rainy winter, almond growers are going nuts. Wall Street Journal
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
Buy your tickets: Eric Clapton will be playing two more shows in Inglewood this year. Orange County Register
Culinary lineup announced: It’s not just the music lineup of Coachella that people are excited about. The festival has released its lineup of chefs. Los Angeles Times
Saying goodbye: It’s one of Los Angeles’ best and oldest dive bars, but the Club Tee Gee might be closing shop soon — more than a year after its owner died. The Eastsider LA
The difficulties of running a restaurant: An interesting interview with Shawn Pham, chef-owner of Simbal, who explains why he had to close his acclaimed downtown L.A. restaurant after two years. LA Downtown News
A poem a day: Enjoy this poem from California’s poet laureate Dana Gioia. Boom California
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
Sacramento, San Francisco and Los Angeles area: rainy Tuesday and Wednesday. San Diego: partly cloudy Tuesday, thunderstorms Wednesday. More weather is here.
FOR THE RECORD
In Monday’s newsletter, we referred to Paul Krekorian as a former member of the L.A. City Council. He’s still a member of the City Council. We regret the error.
AND FINALLY
Today’s California Memory comes from Jennifer Stewart:
“I grew up in a one-horse town in a horribly neocolonial country in Africa. Somehow I made it to San Francisco. Picture this: Mario's Café, Washington Square Park. I was facing away from the door. Something made me turn. He was standing in the doorway, the brother of a friend. My heart leaped out of my chest. I was cynical about love; I sure didn’t believe in love at first sight. Nothing ever happened, because I was too shy to say anything. But I never forgot him. That song ‘I Left My Heart in San Francisco’? It happened to me.”
