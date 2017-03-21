Essential California: Four L.A. social workers will face trial

Good morning. It’s Tuesday, March 21, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Social workers will stand trial

The crime was horrific: A mother and her boyfriend are accused of torturing and killing an 8-year-old boy. Those two are awaiting trial on capital murder charges. On Monday, an L.A. County judge ruled that four social workers should face trial on child abuse and other charges in a case that has sent shivers through the ranks of child protection workers nationwide. Los Angeles Times

Bye-bye, L.A. retailers

Changes in consumer habits have hit several L.A.-based fashion brands super hard. One example is Nasty Gal, a firm that was once hot but sold its intellectual property for $20 million after filing for bankruptcy in November. The company’s sales plunged after it ran out of money to invest in online marketing and advertising. Los Angeles Times

Echoes of discrimination

In a waiter’s demand that Latinas show “proof of residency” at a Huntington Beach cafe, many others feel a familiar sense of ostracism. Los Angeles Times

Female police power

L.A. County has seven female police chiefs, which is an all-time high. They’ve brought different skills, and “amid the growing national debate over aggressive policing tactics, the presence of women in high ranks of law enforcement raises the question for many of whether their perspectives and experiences might lead to reforms in police culture.” Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Why Baca got caught: Now that former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca has been found guilty of orchestrating a scheme to thwart an FBI investigation, here’s how federal prosecutors managed to convict Baca after being on the brink of defeat. Los Angeles Times

Tennessee travel ban? Here’s an interesting March Madness story line. There’s a ban in California on publicly funded travel to “bathroom bill” states, but that won’t block UCLA from flying to Memphis this week for the Sweet 16. Sacramento Bee

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Named and shamed: The LAPD and L.A. County Sheriff's department were on the first-ever federal list of local, county and state agencies from across the country that aren’t honoring ICE detainer orders. Los Angeles Times

No Africans at the African summit: At the annual African trade summit hosted by the University of Southern California last weekend, there were no African attendees this year. In years past, attendees have had visa problems, but it’s never been this extreme. The Guardian

Investment ban? Lawmakers are calling for California’s pension funds to not invest in companies that build President Trump's border wall. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

No oversight: Despite a number of fatal crashes involving tour buses in recent years, a new law to allow cities, counties and law enforcement agencies to request the California Highway Patrol to inspect more of these vehicles is receiving little notice around the state. The Mercury News

Pay less for college: A Democratic legislator is proposing to make public colleges and universities tuition-free for all Californians, and wants to tax millionaires to do it — echoing calls for tuition-free college made by former presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders during the campaign last year. Los Angeles Times

Foster care shortage: L.A. County is hoping to make it easier for foster parents to take in very young children as the county faces a sustained shortage of foster homes for children under 5. KPCC

CRIME AND COURTS

Shootout in Temple City: A gunman was found dead inside an SUV after he fired shots at deputies Monday at the L.A. County Sheriff’s station in Temple City, according to officials. Los Angeles Times

Polanski case heard in court: Roman Polanski's lawyer says the director should not face more prison time in a 1977 sexual assault case. His defense attorney argued that the director should be allowed to return to the U.S. and be sentenced to time served. Los Angeles Times

Murder-suicide suspected: Police in Santa Cruz County are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide, in which a father killed his 8-year-old daughter Sunday night before turning the gun on himself. KGO