Essential California: Trump brings heartache, fear to L.A.’s ‘Ellis Island’

Good morning. It’s Monday, March 27, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

L.A.’s Ellis Island racked with fear

They’re worried about their loved ones. They’re worried about themselves. They’re worried about what America has become in the short period since Donald Trump became president. This is how the residents of one of America’s most notable Latino neighborhoods, Boyle Heights, feel right now as they watch the news and hear rumors about deportations. Los Angeles Times

Plus: A reporter and two photographers say they were assaulted by Trump supporters at a Huntington Beach rally on Saturday. There were also scuffles between protesters that led to multiple arrests. Los Angeles Times

Stranded at Big Sur

Many of Big Sur’s residents came from elsewhere seeking a reprieve from the outside world. Right now, with the bridge to the north broken and landslides blocking the southern entrance, that encroaching world can’t get in. Los Angeles Times

Two Californians in D.C.

With the ever-expanding and controversial investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election consuming news cycle after news cycle, two California congressmen who are on the House Intelligence Committee are in the spotlight. Los Angeles Times columnist George Skelton explains how Reps. Devin Nunes and Adam Schiff couldn't be less alike — just like the two Californias they come from. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

That’s entertainment: The executive suites at Hollywood studios are seeing an unusual amount of flux, and it has to do with unprecedented disruptions occurring in the movie business. Los Angeles Times

Academic decathletes: Granada Hills just keeps winning. Los Angeles Times

Holy grail? Is the key to the future of development in L.A. contained in a dusty, long-forgotten document from the 1970s? Los Angeles Times

A new Korean community center: Buena Park in Orange County is drawing residents and businesses from L.A.’s Koreatown. The Daily Pilot

That toxic risk: A raft of new technologies is highlighting the potential toxic risks in Southern California’s air. The Press Enterprise

In her own words: Montebello has its first openly gay Latina mayor, and she’s already shaking things up. ABC7

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Making it real: L.A. Times columnist Steve Lopez writes that, at the ground level in Los Angeles, the stakes are life and death as Obamacare hangs in the balance. Los Angeles Times

Brown hits back: California Gov. Jerry Brown likened President Trump to a strongman whose goal of walling off the U.S.-Mexico border conjures other infamous barriers from the past. Associated Press

The resistance versus Trump: Despite a lot of bad blood between the president and California, Trump has come through on three big asks so far. Those are approving much-needed presidential disaster declarations related to the Oroville Dam crisis and winter storms. Politico

Bail could be changing: The state Assembly is looking at a measure that would radically change how a defendant’s bail is determined. Los Angeles Times

Calexit gets a boost: One of the biggest supporters of the Brexit referendum in the United Kingdom said over the weekend that he’s helped raise $1 million for a "Calexit" campaign. They hope to divide California down the middle into an East California and a West California. The Sunday Times

CRIME AND COURTS

Regrouping from tragedy: The man accused of murdering four people in a South Land Park home last week is likely to appear Monday afternoon in Sacramento Superior Court. The community is still piecing together what happened and coming to terms with this shocking crime. Sacramento Bee