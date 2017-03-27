Essential California: Trump brings heartache, fear to L.A.’s ‘Ellis Island’

Good morning. It’s Monday, March 27, and here’s what’s happening across California:
TOP STORIES
L.A.’s Ellis Island racked with fear
They’re worried about their loved ones. They’re worried about themselves. They’re worried about what America has become in the short period since Donald Trump became president. This is how the residents of one of America’s most notable Latino neighborhoods, Boyle Heights, feel right now as they watch the news and hear rumors about deportations. Los Angeles Times
Plus: A reporter and two photographers say they were assaulted by Trump supporters at a Huntington Beach rally on Saturday. There were also scuffles between protesters that led to multiple arrests. Los Angeles Times
Stranded at Big Sur
Many of Big Sur’s residents came from elsewhere seeking a reprieve from the outside world. Right now, with the bridge to the north broken and landslides blocking the southern entrance, that encroaching world can’t get in. Los Angeles Times
Two Californians in D.C.
With the ever-expanding and controversial investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election consuming news cycle after news cycle, two California congressmen who are on the House Intelligence Committee are in the spotlight. Los Angeles Times columnist George Skelton explains how Reps. Devin Nunes and Adam Schiff couldn't be less alike — just like the two Californias they come from. Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
That’s entertainment: The executive suites at Hollywood studios are seeing an unusual amount of flux, and it has to do with unprecedented disruptions occurring in the movie business. Los Angeles Times
Academic decathletes: Granada Hills just keeps winning. Los Angeles Times
Holy grail? Is the key to the future of development in L.A. contained in a dusty, long-forgotten document from the 1970s? Los Angeles Times
A new Korean community center: Buena Park in Orange County is drawing residents and businesses from L.A.’s Koreatown. The Daily Pilot
That toxic risk: A raft of new technologies is highlighting the potential toxic risks in Southern California’s air. The Press Enterprise
In her own words: Montebello has its first openly gay Latina mayor, and she’s already shaking things up. ABC7
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
Making it real: L.A. Times columnist Steve Lopez writes that, at the ground level in Los Angeles, the stakes are life and death as Obamacare hangs in the balance. Los Angeles Times
Brown hits back: California Gov. Jerry Brown likened President Trump to a strongman whose goal of walling off the U.S.-Mexico border conjures other infamous barriers from the past. Associated Press
The resistance versus Trump: Despite a lot of bad blood between the president and California, Trump has come through on three big asks so far. Those are approving much-needed presidential disaster declarations related to the Oroville Dam crisis and winter storms. Politico
Bail could be changing: The state Assembly is looking at a measure that would radically change how a defendant’s bail is determined. Los Angeles Times
Calexit gets a boost: One of the biggest supporters of the Brexit referendum in the United Kingdom said over the weekend that he’s helped raise $1 million for a "Calexit" campaign. They hope to divide California down the middle into an East California and a West California. The Sunday Times
CRIME AND COURTS
Regrouping from tragedy: The man accused of murdering four people in a South Land Park home last week is likely to appear Monday afternoon in Sacramento Superior Court. The community is still piecing together what happened and coming to terms with this shocking crime. Sacramento Bee
Shooter arrested: Authorities in Central California say they have arrested a man who allegedly opened fire on his parents and family friends inside his home, killing his stepfather and injuring four others, including a baby. Associated Press
Police were involved: Los Angeles police fatally shot a suspect in Boyle Heights early Saturday, forcing the temporary closure of a Metro Gold Line station, authorities said. Los Angeles Times
Arrest made: Police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal Feb. 20 drive-by shooting of 8-year-old Jonah Hwang in Pomona. The Press Enterprise
THE ENVIRONMENT
The otters are out! Defying man and nature, the sea otters of Morro Bay have made a comeback. These guys and gals were once believed to be as extinct as a dodo bird. Los Angeles Times
Wolf migration: The first wolf spotted in northwest Nevada in nearly 100 years was confirmed Friday as being part of a seven-member pack that vanished last year from its stamping grounds in California. San Francisco Chronicle
Lead discovered: After a dog refused to drink water in a San Diego classroom, school officials discovered lead in the school’s water system. Testing of all pipes in the San Diego Unified School District will begin soon. San Diego Union-Tribune
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
Setting the record straight: The “Power Rangers” movie is getting praise for featuring a “queer big-screen superhero,” but one writer argues that Hollywood is getting outsized credit for seriously small moments of LGBT inclusivity. BuzzFeed
Putting myths to bed: When people talk about why Hollywood films are so white, they usually bring up that films with stars who are people of color don’t sell in lucrative overseas markets. That is a fallacy, as proved time and again. Los Angeles Times
Keep ’em open: Here’s one way politicians are trying to prevent another tragedy like last year’s fire at the Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland, which killed dozens of young music fans. They’re trying to have bars stay open until 4 a.m. Currently, last call is at 2 a.m. Los Angeles Times
So long, Oakland: In a letter Friday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf that the city’s chances of keeping the Raiders are not looking good. The Mercury News
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
Los Angeles area: sunny Monday and Tuesday. San Diego: cloudy Monday, sunny Tuesday. San Francisco area: cloudy Monday, partly cloudy Tuesday. Sacramento: partly cloudy Monday, sunny Tuesday. More weather is here.
AND FINALLY
This week’s birthdays for those who’ve made a mark in California: Rep. Nancy Pelosi (March 26, 1940), former NFL star Marcus Allen (March 26, 1960), former Lakers coach Byron Scott (March 28, 1961), Rep. Ted Lieu (March 29, 1969), County Supervisor Janice Hahn (March 30, 1952).
